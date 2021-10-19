Oakland man arrested on suspicion of killing woman with car

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Police arrested a man on suspicion of homicide after a woman was injured and died.

The car collision happened on Monday morning in the 2300 block of Miller Avenue, where Oakland police officers said they found the wounded woman. She died at the scene.

About an hour later, police said they found a suspect vehicle and arrested an Oakland resident.

Police did not release the identities of the suspect or the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.