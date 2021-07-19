Oakland man arrested on suspicion of shoplifting from pharmacy

SAN CARLOS (BCN) — Deputies arrested a 22-year-old Oakland man Sunday night after a report of a shoplifting incident at a San Carlos pharmacy.

Deputies from the San Carlos Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9:18 p.m. report that a man had left without paying for merchandise from the CVS Pharmacy at 1324 San Carlos Avenue.

Deputies located the suspect, Jesus Moreno-Garcia, as he was leaving the parking lot of the store. After detaining him, deputies found about $1,775 in merchandise, as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia. Deputies arrested him on suspicion of several offenses, including commercial burglary, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Carlos Police Bureau at (650) 802-4277. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

