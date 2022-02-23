Feds charge Oakland man in alleged Tenderloin fentanyl and meth distribution scheme

HORIZONTAL – Judge with gavel for stories with trials, laws, crime, SCOTUS, courts, as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/New Africa)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man appeared in court this week in the United States District Court to face federal drug distribution charges for allegedly distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl around San Francisco’s Tenderloin District.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Dixis Archaga-Reyes, of Oakland, allegedly sold drugs on multiple occasions near the Tenderloin area.

The complaint describes four transactions taking place between November 2, 2021, and February 4, 2022, in which Archaga-Reyes sold meth and fentanyl to an undercover Task Force Officer working with the DEA and the San Francisco Police Department.

Earlier this month, Archaga-Reyes communicated with the undercover agent by text to meet up near 7th and Mission Streets to sell him an ounce of fentanyl and four ounces of methamphetamine, for $500 and $1,000 respectively.

According to court documents, the transaction was allegedly recorded on video, where Archaga-Reyes is seen allegedly handing the agent numerous clear plastic bags containing what authorities believe to be fentanyl and meth in exchange for $1,500 in pre-marked bills.

In total, Archaga-Reyes is facing charges with distributing five or more grams of methamphetamine and distributing 40 or more grams of fentanyl.

If convicted, Archaga-Reyes is facing a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison, a $5,000,000 fine, a minimum of four years supervised release.

Archaga-Reyes made his initial appearance in federal court in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

He remains in custody and is set to appear in court on Feb. 28 for a detention hearing.