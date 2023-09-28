BERKELEY HILLS, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old Oakland man who allegedly carried out a murderous stabbing spree in the Berkeley Hills over the weekend was identified Thursday.

Jonah Jeremiah Roper was charged with murder, attempted murder, residential burglary, commercial burglary, and evading police.

According to the Oakland Police Department, on September 23, Roper stabbed his mother several times at her home on Overlook Drive in the Berkeley Hills.

“When his mother’s fiancée tried to intervene, Roper also attacked him with the knife. The injured fiancée went to a neighbor’s house and tried to hide” the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office wrote.

Police say Roper then broke into that home, stabbed one of the women who had helped hide the fiancée, stole car keys, sped away in a stolen car. He led police on a chase until he crashed and was apprehended.

If convicted on all charges, Roper could face 44 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.