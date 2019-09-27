Oakland man convicted of pimping, sex trafficking of minor

OAKLAND (KRON) — A jury convicted Lonnel Moore of four felony counts on Monday, according to officials.

Moore was charged with human trafficking of a minor with force, pimping of a minor, inducing a minor to commit a lewd and lascivious act and committing a lewd act on a minor.

On Aug. 7, Oakland police officers were dispatched to Bancroft and 90th Avenue where they found a 15-year-old victim of sex trafficking.

The girl told officers that Moore attempted to kill her at an Oakland motel by suffocating and violently striking her with an object.

Moore was accused of the trafficking of the juvenile under the age of 16 and using drugs and abusive language against her to subjugate her to the life of pimping and sex trafficking.

Moore will be sentenced on Nov. 15 and could face life in prison.