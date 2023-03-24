(KRON) — An Oakland man was convicted Thursday for producing child pornography and sex trafficking a minor, the Northern District of California’s Attorney’s Office announced.

After a week-long jury trial, evidence showed that Kenneth Orlando Sparks, 36, had produced child pornography by recording himself having sex multiple times with a minor, and enticing the minor to engage in sex work on “the Blade,” a term used to describe sex work strips in both Oakland and San Francisco, the Attorney’s Office said. Officials said text messages showed Sparks provided transportation and housing for the minor, as well as advice while working on “the Blade.” Officials also said evidence showed Sparks was aware the victim was a minor and still carried out the crimes regardless.

The investigation began when the San Francsico Police Department stopped Sparks and the minor for a traffic stop in July 2019. Officers said they found evidence of the minor’s involvement in commercial sex work at that time.

A federal grand jury indicted Sparks in September 2021 and charged him with one count each of production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor, coercion and enticement of a minor and receipt of child pornography. The government dismissed the receipt of pornography charge before trial and the jury acquitted Sparks of the enticement charge.

Sparks faces life in prison with a minimum of 10 years in prison, a lifetime term of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He remains free on bond, pending further hearings.