Oakland man dies in police custody, investigation underway

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County District Attorney and the sheriff’s office are investigating a police incident in which a man died while in custody.

Mario Arenales Gonzales, 26, from Oakland, died while officers tried to restrain him on Monday morning, the Alameda Police Department said.

Police don’t know what kind of “medical emergency” he may have suffered. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Three officers responded to the 800 block of Oak Street around 10:45 a.m. for separate reports of a man under the influence and another possibly involved in a theft.

Police did not disclose which incident Gonzales may have been involved with.

“Preliminary information indicates that after the officers made contact with him, there was a scuffle as officers attempted to place his hands behind his back,” the Alameda Police Department said in a statement. “Officers did not use any weapons during the scuffle with Mr. Gonzales.”

The three officers involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave, police said, and video from their body worn cameras has been turned over to Sheriff’s and District Attorney investigators.

Along with the DA and sheriff’s investigation, the city of Alameda is also using an outside investigator to conduct a parallel, separate investigation, according to the police department.

The body camera footage is expected to be released publicly by the end of next week.

Bay City News contributed to this report.