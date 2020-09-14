Oakland man faces life in prison for sexual assault of girl

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police said Monday an Oakland man is facing life in prison for the sexual assault of an underage girl.

According to Oakland police, Emiliano Rodriguez-Nevarez has been charged with multiple counts, including Lewd & Lascivious Acts with a child under 14, in addition to 17 felony enhancements.

Rodriguez-Nevarez’s arrest was part of an underage sexual assault investigation by the Oakland Police Department’s Special Victims Section.

No other details were immediately available.

