Oakland man killed in Concord crash

One man is dead after crashing his BMW in Concord.

It happened last night on State Highway 4 just east of the Port Chicago Highway Interchange.

A 35-year-old Oakland man swerved his car into an embankment, landing on train tracks.

He died at the scene.

The other driver involved was not hurt.

Lanes were closed for a few hours in the area but have since re-opened.

