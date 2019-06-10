Oakland man killed in Concord crash

One man is dead after crashing his BMW in Concord.
It happened last night on State Highway 4 just east of the Port Chicago Highway Interchange.
A 35-year-old Oakland man swerved his car into an embankment, landing on train tracks.
He died at the scene.
The other driver involved was not hurt.
Lanes were closed for a few hours in the area but have since re-opened.
