Oakland man killed in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man died in a shooting on Wednesday.

The Vallejo Police Department said they responded to a shots fired report around 1:15 a.m. at Denton Court. Police did not find anyone who was shot, but found evidence of a shooting.

According to their investigation, a 22-year-old Oakland man was shot and had been taken to the hospital in serious condition. He died about 12 hours after the shooting.

Police did not reveal any details about a possible murder suspect. The victim’s identity will be released after his family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 707-648-5430.