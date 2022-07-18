SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man pleaded guilty Friday in a federal courtroom in San Francisco to a 2017 burglary of a marijuana grow warehouse in Richmond, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and other federal officials. In the plea agreement reached with 25-year-old Joevonne Ralls, he admitted that he and two others broke into a Richmond warehouse containing a large marijuana grow and cut down 200 marijuana plants and stuffed the plants into trash bags, intending to sell the plants later.

Prosecutors said that as the three carried the bags outside to a waiting vehicle, a car pulled up on the street outside of the warehouse’s gate. Its occupants began shooting at them. Ralls described in his plea agreement that he was shot in the ankle and ran back into the warehouse’s garage.

KRON On is streaming news live now

He admitted that one of his associates fired shots from the garage back towards the street. Ralls is now scheduled for a sentencing hearing before United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer in San Francisco federal court on Oct. 19. Ralls remains out of custody pending his sentencing hearing.

On May 12, 2022, a co-defendant of Ralls in this case, Vernell Thrower, also admitted to participating in the attempted marijuana theft and to firing two shots from the warehouse’s garage during the shootout. Thrower was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.