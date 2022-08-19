OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Abel Garcia-DeLeon has been sentenced on Friday to ten years in prison for conspiring to receive and distribute child pronography, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Garcia-DeLeon admitted to using the social media application KIK to receive and distribute sexually explicit images of minors. He along with another individual formatted “rage-bots” that instructed KIK users to send videos containing child pornography to join another group where more child pornography is distributed. He pleaded guilty to all charges on June 9.

In a plea agreement, Garcia-DeLeon admitted to distributing child pornography to the group. From May 8, 2020 to May 20, 2020 authorities believe the group contained ten or more individuals.

Police officers searched Garcia-DeLeon’s home on August 19, 2021 and found 684 images and one video containing child pornography on his personal cell phone. His plea agreement consisted of him pleading guilty to the conspiracy count and the count for substantive distribution was dropped.

The Honorable Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers handed down the sentence Friday, per a press release from the Department of Justice. In addition to ten years behind bars, Garcia-DeLeon was also sentenced to ten years of supervised release.