Scene at the 24th Street Mission BART station elevator after a stabbing on Aug. 28.

Correction: The 40-year-old Oakland man was not the victim in the BART plaza shooting. He is the victim of the Tenderloin shooting earlier that day.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was shot Sunday evening at the 24th St. Mission BART plaza, according to San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani’s Twitter. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m.

The suspect remains at large. No information was released about the victim.

Earlier, BART trains were not stopping at the station due to the incident. As of 6 p.m., all train service is back to normal.

SFPD also responded to an unrelated shooting earlier on Sunday in the Tenderloin, according to Vaswani. That shooting happened around 10 a.m.

The victim in the Tenderloin shooting is a 40-year-old Oakland man who has a non-life-threatening injury. His name was not released by SFPD.

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.