Oakland man shot into SUV that reversed into his car: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Oakland man is charged with attempted murder after police said he shot into an SUV that reversed into his car.

The incident happened on Nov. 9 around 6:30 p.m. The San Francisco Police Department said its officers driving in an unmarked police vehicle in the area of Turk and Larkin Streets when they came across what looked like a road rage argument.

Police said they were stopped at a red light and the SUV reversed and crashed into the sedan. That’s when the driver of the sedan got out with a gun and shot into the SUV. Both drivers then fled the area, according to police.

The suspected shooter was identified by police as 30-year-old Wilmer Arteaga. Police said they found him on Ellis Street and he ignored their commands. Officers said they forced him into handcuffs and found a gun in his pocket.

They then searched his car and found “a spent shell casing and a large quantity of narcotics including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and over two and a half pounds of fentanyl,” the police department said.

Arteaga was also booked on multiple firearm and drug charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.  

