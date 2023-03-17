(KRON) — The Oakland Running Festival, which includes the Oakland Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K Run/Walk is set for this Sunday, March 19. Activities for the marathon will be centered around Oakland’s Snow Park and include music, food and drink vendors and other family activities.

Activities for the weekend include a Health & Wellness Expo in partnership with Lagunitas Brewing, a Kids Fun Run presented by Kaiser Permanente, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area Celebration Village. There will also be a number of road closures in effect throughout the weekend. See below for a complete list of them.

Oakland Marathon road closures:

Harrison Street from 17th to Thomas Berkley Way — 12:01 a.m. – 7 p.m.

19th Street from Jackson Street to Harrison Street — 12:01 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thomas Berkley Way (E/B only) from Webster St. to Harrison St. — 3 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Harrison Street (N/B only) from Thomas Berkley Way to Grand Ave — 3 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Grand Ave (E/B only) from Harrison Street to Park View Terrace — 5 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bellevue Ave from Grand Ave to Grand Ave — 5 a.m. – 11 a.m.

El Embarcadero from Grand Ave to Lakeshore Ave — 5 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Lakeshore Ave (S/B only) from McArthur Blvd to 1st ave — 5 a.m. – 11 a.m.

1st Ave from Lakeshore Ave to E 12th Street — 5 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Lake Merritt Blvd (W/B only) from 1st Ave to 11th/12th Street — 5 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Lake Merritt Blvd (W/B only) from 11th/12th Street to 14th Street — 5 a.m. – 2 p.m.

15th Street from 1st Ave to 1st Ave Place — 5 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

1st Ave Place from 15th Street to 1st Avenue — 5 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

International Blvd from 1st Ave to 5th Ave — 6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

6th Ave from International Blvd to E 10th Street — 6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

10th Street (W/B only) from 5th Ave to Madison Street — 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10th Street from Madison Street to Harrison Street — 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Harrison Street from 10th Street to 12th Street — 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

12th Street between Harrison Street and MLK Jr. Way — 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Clay Street between 12th Street and 10th Street — 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10th Street between Clay Street and Washington Street — 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Washington Street (S/B only) from 10th Street to 3rd Street — 6 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

3rd Street (W/B only) from Washington Street to Mandela Parkway — 6 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mandela Parkway from 3rd Street to 7th Street — 6 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

7th Street (E/B only) from Mandela Parkway to MLK Jr. Way — 6 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

MLK Jr. Way (N/B only) from 7th Street to Thomas Berkley Way — 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

18th Street from MLK Jr. Way to San Pablo Avenue — 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

San Pablo Ave from 18th Street to 21st Street — 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

William Street from San Pablo Ave to Telegraph Ave — 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Thomas Berkley Way from MLK Jr. Way to Broadway — 6 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Broadway Ave (S/B only) from Thomas Berkley Way to 51st Street — 6 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Telegraph Ave from Thomas Berkley Way to 15th Street — 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Broadway from 15th Street to 14th Street — 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

14th Street from Broadway to Lakeside Drive — 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lakeside Drive from 14th Street to Harrison Street — 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

19th Street from Lakeside Drive to Jackson Street — 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Registration for the 2023 Oakland Marathon is still available. For more information, visit: Oakland Marathon