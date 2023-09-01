(KRON) — The City of Oakland may lose funding from the state for not complying with 911 emergency response requirements.

The State of California requires 90 percent of all 911 calls be answered within 15 seconds. During the last 12 months, the Oakland Police Department has been averaging just under 47 seconds to answer 911 calls, according to the California Office of Emergency Management.

“In an emergency, we expect our 911 call to be answered quickly and to speak with a person. Unfortunately, that is often not the case in the City of Oakland,” according to an Alameda County Grand Jury Report dated back to 2019.

The Grand Jury revisited the issue this year and found many of the suggestions they made years ago failed to be adopted, saying the issue has become worse.

The California Office of Emergency Management issued a formal letter requiring the city to submit an improvement plan within 30 days. If operations do not meet full requirements by July of next year, the City of Oakland will lose state funding, Cal OES said.