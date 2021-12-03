Oakland mayor announces police hiring plan

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is facing a staffing crisis and is now at risk of losing tax revenue.

The department has an officer retention problem and OPD officials say this month four more officers turned in their resignations, bringing the current staffing level to 676 sworn officers.

That is two cops below the level to receive voter-approved parcel tax revenue from Measure Z.

“What I am proposing is that we increase police staffing immediately by 60 officers,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

Counted among those 60 officers are 20 police positions currently frozen in the city budget. The cost of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s police hiring plan is $5.8 million.

“We are able to put forward that budget proposal through a combination of savings, particularly salary savings, equipment savings. So, this act will not result in any reduction of any other services that the city provides,” Schaaf said.

The mayor’s proposal authorizes seven police academies. The current budget authorizes five academies.

That budget was put forth by Oakland Councilmember Sheng Thao who recently announced a plan to recruit more officers by offering a $50,000 hiring bonus for lateral transfers from other police agencies.

“My concern, however, is that we are attracting officers who come to policing in Oakland for the right reasons,” Schaaf said.

“We find ourselves in a crisis,” Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.

However, OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong echoes the mayor’s concerns. He released a statement that reads in part:

“As an Oaklander, I truly have a passion for my city. While offering financial incentives is a great way to recruit, I prefer to hire people who are not coming to Oakland solely for monetary benefits. Instead, let’s hire good people who want to make a positive difference in our community.”

Next Tuesday, the two OPD hiring plans will be presented to the full city council for approval.