OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urged the city’s residents to protest peacefully ahead of the video release showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis police officers were fired and charged with murder for the incident, which resulted in Nichols’ death. Police footage is expected to be released on Friday afternoon.

“Tyre’s mother said last night, ‘I want each and every one of you to protest in peace,’ and I urge all Oaklanders to respect her wishes. We stand with Tyre Nichols’ family,” Thao said.

Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for an alleged traffic violation. After a confrontation, he was brutally beaten by five officers and died at the hospital three days later.

Memphis police chief Cerelyn Davis called the officers’ actions “heinous, reckless and inhumane.” Protests for Nichols’ death began in Memphis on Jan. 14.

“It is traumatic and it is understandable that Americans all over our nation are angry and disgusted,” Thao said. “I hope that the serious charges against the officers who killed him will bring a measure of justice to his family and I know all of Oakland stands with them today.”

The San Francisco Police Department said it is “closely monitoring” Memphis in regard to Nichols’ death.

“We are in constant communication with our local, state, and federal partners in order to respond to any development that may occur as a result of the incident,” SFPD said.

In 2020, nationwide protests ensued after video was released showing the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. In the Bay Area, while some protests remained peaceful, violence, looting and arrests were reported in some cities.