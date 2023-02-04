OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — After placing Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on paid administrative leave, the mayor is speaking to KRON4 about her decision.

“Our goal is to make sure we are fully and carefully taking into account the very serious problems discussed in the report and taking corrective actions,” said Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

In this latest report performed by an outside agency, the agency blamed the chief for failing to properly discipline a sergeant involved in both a hit-and-run and discharging his weapon at police headquarters while trying to cover it up. The chief has maintained that he did not get a chance to take action because the investigation was taken away by the outside agency.

Former city councilmember Loren Taylor stands by the chief. He said the report exposed problems, but not of the chief’s doing. “We have to continue acknowledging that there is room for improvement,” said Taylor.

On Friday, the department welcomed new cadets to the force. A spokesperson with the Oakland chapter of the NAACP said the community is suffering without a chief, and the department needs a leader to guide staff.

As for the chief’s status, Mayor Thao gave no timeline for when reviews may conclude.