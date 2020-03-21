Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announces $2.5 million coronavirus relief fund

(KRON) — As the federal government distributes emergency funding across the United States to battle the coronavirus, Bay Area mayors are doing what they can at a local level.
And we’re now starting to see some cities resort to asking for donations.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced a COVID-19 relief fund that’s already received $2.5 million dollars on its first day from five major donors.
But she’s asking everyone to give no matter how small the donation.
She said the money will help people who cant make rent, first responders who need protective gear, and seniors who are most vulnerable.
If you’re a senior who needs that service or if you want to be a volunteer driver head over to www.sosmow.org
If you want to contribute to the Oakland COVID-19 relief fund online go to www.oaklandfund.org.
