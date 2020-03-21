Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announces $2.5 million coronavirus relief fund

(KRON) — As the federal government distributes emergency funding across the United States to battle the coronavirus, Bay Area mayors are doing what they can at a local level.

And we’re now starting to see some cities resort to asking for donations. ​

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced a COVID-19 relief fund that’s already received $2.5 million dollars on its first day from five major donors. ​

But she’s asking everyone to give no matter how small the donation. ​

She said the money will help people who cant make rent, first responders who need protective gear, and seniors who are most vulnerable.​

If you’re a senior who needs that service or if you want to be a volunteer driver head over to www.sosmow.org ​

If you want to contribute to the Oakland COVID-19 relief fund online go to www.oaklandfund.org.

Latest News Headlines: