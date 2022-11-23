OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will announce holiday public safety initiatives for the city’s downtown and retail districts on Wednesday. The mayor will be joined by the Chamber of Commerce, local business organizations and representatives of the Oakland Police Department.

According to a news release from the mayor’s office, the initiatives will be directed toward enhancing safety in Oakland’s shopping districts through the holiday season and improving overall safety in Downtown Oakland for workers and visitors.

The mayor’s announcement follows a similar announcement this week from San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Crime and public safety have been big issues politically in the Bay Area. In San Francisco, that has led to the recall of progressive district attorney Chesa Boudin and the election of moderate successor Brooke Jenkins.

Across the Bay in Oakland, voters took a more progressive track, electing liberal councilmember Sheng Thao over the more moderate, law-enforcement-minded Loren Taylor.