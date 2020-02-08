Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf focuses on homelessness, housing crisis in State of the City address

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is promising to fix the homeless and housing crisis in her city.

The mayor gave her State of the City address Friday night at the Oakland Museum of California.

The State of the City theme this year was belonging in Oakland. Mayor Schaaf weaved that idea into homelessness and housing, crime and safer streets and retaining the culture in Oakland.

The mayor touted improvements such as the amount of people being moved from homelessness to housing, as well as doubling the shelter capacity in the city to more than 1,700 beds.

A former homeless man who moved into Oakland’s cabin community and is now living in his own place and working in social media was used as one example of the city’s success in fighting homelessness.

The mayor says nearly 900 people have been moved from homeless to housed over the last year.

The plan is to double that number this year.

However, the mayor did face some opposition to her plans outside of the museum’s theatre.

Protestors were calling for a stop to all evictions.

The mayor wrapped up her speech with an emphasis on arts and culture within the city, saying it can help bring a unique vision to bureaucratic projects in Oakland.

Latest News Headlines: