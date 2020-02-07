Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to deliver State of the City address

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Friday will give her State of the City address.
It will happen inside the theater at the Oakland Museum of California.
The doors open at 4:30 p.m. and Mayor Schaaf is scheduled to give her speech at 5 p.m.
The full address will be streamed live on KRONon.
