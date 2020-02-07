Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to deliver State of the City address

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Friday will give her State of the City address.

It will happen inside the theater at the Oakland Museum of California.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. and Mayor Schaaf is scheduled to give her speech at 5 p.m.

The full address will be streamed live on KRONon.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News