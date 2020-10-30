Oakland Mayor on funding for homeless population, voting and safety

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined KRON4 Thursday morning to talk voting in the city, housing for the homeless population and celebrating Halloween safely.

The city has almost $40 million to end homelessness, which the mayor says will be helped by permanent affordable housing.

“We purchased 20 single-family homes,” Schaaf said, to move people who are homeless into.

The mayor also discussed Oakland’s annual toy drive, which she said served 9,000 families last year. This year, the need is even greater and the toy drive has been adjusted to fit the changes.

“Instead of buying toys […] we’re going to be handing out gift cards. Less transfer of germs,” Schaaf said.

You can donate to the toy drive here.

There’s been record voter turnout in the Bay Area, with even our sports teams helping people vote. The Oakland Coliseum is one such place where residents can go.

The mayor also mentioned how her family is giving up the trick-or-treating this year and encourages everyone to switch it up for a safer Halloween.



