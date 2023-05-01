Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is proposing to delay implementing some city programs and freeze hiring to help balance the city’s next budget, her office said Monday. The two-year deficit is $360 million, the largest in the city’s history, in a budget of $4.3 billion.

Thao is also proposing to consolidate some city departments to increase efficiency and save additional money. Following a ransomware attack against the city, Thao wants to spend $10 million on upgrading and hardening the city’s cyber security technology.

She also is proposing over $200 million over the next two years for affordable housing. Thao did not say how many vacant jobs would be frozen or what programs would be delayed. The budget must be approved by June 30. Thao will present her budget to the Oakland City Council at 4 p.m. May 3.

