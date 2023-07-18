(KRON) — Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said she will reject any salary raise that is greater than the minimum legally required by the Oakland city charter. The Oakland City Council is set to vote on the mayor’s raise Tuesday and a proposed raise of around $75,000 annually for the first-term mayor has raised eyebrows.

Currently, Mayor Thao earns around $226,000 annually, making her the fourth highest paid mayor in the state. The minimum mandated raise would see Thao get a pay bump of around $13,000. The mayor said that if the council approves any raise above that, she would refund any amount exceeding the city chartered minimum and use it to deliver services to the city.

“One of my goals coming into office was to ensure that Oakland city government lives up to the expectations of our residents, adhering strictly to all charter mandates, ensuring ethical decision making, and using an equity lens when making policy decisions,” said Mayor Thao in a statement.

Mayor Thao cited a city charter mandate enacted in 1988 that states the mayoral salary set by the council shall “not be less than 70% nor more than 90% of the average salaries of City Managers’/Chief Executive Officers of California cities within the three immediate higher and the three immediate lower cities in population to Oakland.”

According to the city, Mayor Thao’s current salary is lower than that of city managers in six California cities that are similar in population size to Oakland.

“This year, given the significant financials challenges that the City is facing, I urge the City Council to set the Mayor’s salary at the lowest amount legally required by the City Charter,” said Thao. “I want the public to know that if the Council elects to move forward with approving a salary for the Mayor that is greater than legally mandated, I will reject it and refund any amount that exceeds the Charter required minimum to the city to deliver services to our neighborhoods.”

The Oakland City Council is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday. They will take up the item which is listed as “Salary Ordinance Amendment For Mayor” on the meeting agenda.

If Thao receives the maximum raise, it would bring her salary into the $280,000 range. The Oakland chapter of the NAACP opposes such a raise, calling it “unwarranted” in a statement.

Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bass has endorsed the raise, saying the council hasn’t raised the mayor’s salary in 10 years.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Bay City News contributed to this report.