(KRON) — Mayor Sheng Thao’s car was broken into Thursday night in Oakland, the mayor confirmed to KRON4.

Thao attended Thursday night’s premiere of the documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated” at Grand Lake Theater on Grand Avenue.

The Oakland Police Department told KRON4 it is investigating multiple auto burglaries near the theater that night. Thao’s car was one of the vehicles hit.

Thao told KRON4 about the incident during a live TV interview (watch clip above) with anchor Stephanie Lin.

This story will be updated.