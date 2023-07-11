(KRON) — Oakland’s mayor has served the city for less than a year, but the city council is already considering giving her a big pay raise.

At Tuesday’s Oakland City Council meeting, councilmembers will mull over a proposal to give Mayor Sheng Thao a $70,000 raise — on top of her $226,557 annual salary. Thao is eligible for the salary boost under the city’s charter.

City councilman Noel Gallo said he plans to vote “no,” citing the city’s looming budget deficit.

“We have a projected $360 million deficit that I am trying to make up for in the following year. As it is right now, she is making over $200,000 per year. She just got elected. (Thao) hasn’t demonstrated in terms of her capacity yet. I’m going to vote no on the item. I think that money should go straight back into the neighborhood,” Gallo told KRON4.

Even if Thao’s pay raise is approved, she won’t be earning as much as San Francisco’s mayor, London Breed. Breed rakes in $357,000 annually, according to data from the California State Controller.

How much did mayors make last year?

The California State Controller reported the following wages for mayors in 2022: