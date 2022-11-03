KRON4 is your local election headquarters and as we approach next week’s midterm elections, we are shining a spotlight on candidates for Oakland mayor. We spoke individually with candidates and we are publishing interviews with those candidates who met our polling threshold of 10% according to a recent poll commissioned by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

Loren Taylor is a third-generation Oaklander where he is now raising his own family. He is an engineer with an MBA from UC Berkeley and the founder of Custom Taylored Solutions, a consulting firm that works with non-profits and small businesses in Oakland. Taylor is endorsed by all three mayors of the biggest Bay Area cities, Oakland’s Libby Schaff, San Francisco’s London breed and San Jose’s Sam Liccardo.

