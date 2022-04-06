Alfonzo Arechiga is missing. (Photo courtesy of the Oakland Police Department)

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is warning community members that a missing 85-year-old man is at risk due to his age and medical condition.

Alfonzo Arechiga, 85, was last seen April 5 walking away from the 4300 block of Turner Avenue around 3 p.m. He was wearing a tan jacket, navy blue pants and brown shoes. Arechiga is considered at risk due to his Alzheimer’s. He’s unfamiliar with Oakland, but could be near the Lake Chabot Gold Course or the Chabot Regional Park Area.

If you have knowledge or information about where Arechiga is, the Oakland Police Department wants to be notified at 510-238-3641.