(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is considered at risk. Awot Tara, 24, was last seen on Monday at 5:10 p.m. in the 300 block of 45th Street.

He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, an orange shirt, blue jeans, and black-and-white shoes. He is described as 5 foot, 7 inches in height, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Tara’s family reports he is in good physical condition. However, he is considered at risk due to being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPD Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.