OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who is described as at-risk. Ana Torres, 45 years old, is considered at risk due to mental health, police said in a missing person notification.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Torres was last contacted on Feb. 21 when she apparently left her residence and didn’t return. She was last seen wearing a light purple sweater and a black skirt with red and yellow stripes.

Anyone with information regarding Torres’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland PD Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.