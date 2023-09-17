(KRON) — A woman was killed after a shooting Saturday night around 9:45 p.m., the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting happened on the 3600 block of 38th Avenue near Masterson Street.

However, it was later revealed that the shooting victim was an innocent bystander who was inside her home. At least one bullet struck the victim whose home is located one block away from the shooting.

The victim was killed by a stray bullet while she was sleeping, according to District 4 Councilmember Janani Ramachandran. It was later determined that she was a mother of two children.

“I am absolutely horrified to hear of the senseless act of violence that occurred in the Laurel last night,” Ramachandran said in a statement to KRON4. “A mother of two young children was killed in her own home, struck by a stray bullet while asleep. The bullet came from gunfire a block away on 38th and Masterson St. I urge my fellow City of Oakland colleagues to remember last night’s victim and the countless others who have lost their lives this year – and treat the crisis on our hands with upmost urgency.”

OPD said the woman was taken to the hospital but died there. Video showing the scene of OPD’s response to the shooting can be viewed in the media player above.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin. OPD says this is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950.

This story will be updated.