Oakland mother of 5 killed by stray bullet

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland police continue to search for the person who killed a mother of 5 children.

44-year-old Martha Casiano was driving on E. 22nd Street Monday morning when a stray bullet struck and killed her.

Police say there was a fight nearby that erupted in gunfire.

Casiano was caught in the crossfire.

Right now investigators do not believe that the argument and the suspect who discharged the firearm has any connection with Casiano.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

This is Oakland’s 48th homicide this year.

Latest News Headlines: