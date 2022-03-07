(BCN) — A motorcyclist from Alameda died Sunday following a crash in East Oakland, police said Monday.

The crash occurred a little before 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of Bancroft Avenue.

Paramedics took Marquez to Highland Hospital where he died. Police said they don’t know whether alcohol, drugs, or speed played any role in the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about it can call the police department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

Raul Marquez, 41, was riding east on Bancroft Avenue when his bike struck the center divider, ejecting him, according to police.

