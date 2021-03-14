Bay Area musician wins Grammy

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland, represent!

A Bay Area musician went home with a Grammy Award on Sunday.

Local musician Fantastic Negrito shined at the Grammys. He won Best Contemporary Blues Album for “Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?”

This is his 3rd Grammy Award win.

Oakland native Ambrose Akinmusire was nominated Best Jazz Instrumental Album for ‘On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment’ at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

The Oakland native spoke exclusively with KRON4 on Saturday about his Grammy Award nomination.

Congratulations!