Oakland native Juan Toscano-Anderson makes regular-season NBA debut with Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland native Juan Toscano-Anderson made his regular-season NBA debut with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 forward was previously with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate. He appeared in 31 games and started in 12.

Toscano-Anderson averaged 12.5 points, 9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.39 steals in 29 minutes per game during his time in Santa Cruz.

Suiting up for the Warriors for the first time tonight

Oakland native



Oakland native @juanonjuan10 pic.twitter.com/RsGC3FFyhi — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 8, 2020

He spent the 2019 preseason with the Warriors, but ultimately ended up playing in Santa Cruz. That was until earlier this week when it was announced that Golden State signed Toscano-Anderson for the remainder of the season.

The news was announced on Feb. 7 and he played in his first NBA regular-season game the following day.

In 19 minutes, he picked up five points, three rebounds and two assists in the Warriors 125-120 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Toscano-Anderson joins the short list of Mexican players in the NBA. He previously played for Mexico’s national basketball team.

The 26-year-old was born in East Oakland and went to Castro Valley High School where he shined on the court and led the team to a 30-2 record in their 2010-11 season.

He will wear the number 95 with Golden State, which is the highest number ever assigned by the organization.

