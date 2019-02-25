Oakland native Mahershala Ali's college basketball reel goes viral after Oscars win

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Mahershala Ali won big last night at the Academy Awards, bringing home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in "Green Book."

It’s the second Oscar for Ali, who won in the same category in 2017 for “Moonlight.”

But before he took over Hollywood, Ali played college hoops.

Shortly after his big win Sunday night, the NCAA tweeted highlights from Ali's four-year basketball career with the Saint Mary's Gaels.

Before Mahershala Ali was an Academy Award-winning actor, he was known as Hershal Gilmore, a 6-foot-4 guard for @saintmaryshoops. #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/InwGLWHG8h — NCAA (@NCAA) February 24, 2019

Known then as Mahershala Gilmore, Ali averaged 3.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 97 games for Saint Mary's, according to Bleacher Report.

He also shot 35.0 percent from three-point range on 180 attempts.

Talk about jack of all trades!

