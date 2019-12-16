Oakland native Marcus Peters fined $14K for drinking beer with fans, Bud Light responds

(KRON) — Baltimore Ravens’ cornerback Marcus Peters was fined more than $14,000 for his celebratory beer chug with fans, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
The celebration came after Peters blocked a potential game-winning touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.
After the big defensive stop, the Oakland native ran towards a crowd of fans and shotgunned a beer.
But the NFL was quick to crash the party. The league fined Peters $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The McClymonds High School graduate had an interesting response, as he tweeted several beer emojis on Saturday.
And right by his side — Bud Light.
The pale lager company showed their support for Peters’ actions, offering to match the fine with a donation to a charity of his choice.
“Drinking a celebratory beer isn’t a crime. We’ll match that tab with a donation to a charity on your behalf @marchpeters. DM us.”
Peters seemed to like that idea, as he responded to the tweet, “Was good” with — more beer emojis of course.
