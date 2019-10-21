Oakland native Marcus Peters gets 67-yard pick-6 in debut with Ravens

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 20: Marcus Peters #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter during their game at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (KRON) — Marcus Peters may be new to Baltimore, but he is already doing things no one else has done this season.

The Oakland native is the first player to pick off Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson so far, returning it for a 67-yard touchdown in his first game as a Raven.

Peters collected his fifth career pick-six.

Him athleticism has continued to show why he has 25 interceptions, more than any cornerback since entering the league in 2015.

This comes just five days after the Los Angeles Rams traded Peters in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young, who later acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars.

Peters was the 18th overall draft pick in 2015 by the Kansas City Chiefs.

SEATTLE, WA – OCTOBER 20: Cornerback Marcus Peters #24 of the Baltimore Ravens returns an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

His eight interceptions led him to the 2016 Pro Bowl as a rookie.

The Bay Area native attended McClymonds High School in Oakland, where he played football and ran track.

At McClymonds, he led his team to its first undefeated season, earning Oakland Athletic League MVP honors in the process.