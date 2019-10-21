SEATTLE (KRON) — Marcus Peters may be new to Baltimore, but he is already doing things no one else has done this season.
The Oakland native is the first player to pick off Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson so far, returning it for a 67-yard touchdown in his first game as a Raven.
Peters collected his fifth career pick-six.
Him athleticism has continued to show why he has 25 interceptions, more than any cornerback since entering the league in 2015.
This comes just five days after the Los Angeles Rams traded Peters in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young, who later acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars.
Peters was the 18th overall draft pick in 2015 by the Kansas City Chiefs.
His eight interceptions led him to the 2016 Pro Bowl as a rookie.
The Bay Area native attended McClymonds High School in Oakland, where he played football and ran track.
At McClymonds, he led his team to its first undefeated season, earning Oakland Athletic League MVP honors in the process.
- Oakland native Marcus Peters gets 67-yard pick-6 in debut with Ravens
- US troops in Syria going to Iraq, not home as Trump claims
- Police: Man arrested after exposing himself to Safeway customers in Fremont
- 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan gives game ball to father following 9-0 win over Redskins
- San Francisco 49ers remain undefeated