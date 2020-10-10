Oakland native works to create 1st ever Black-owned NFL team

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland development group is setting out to make history.

This, as a group of African Americans sets out to create the first Black-owned NFL team in league history.

The group submitted an offer of $92.5- million to purchase the City of Oakland’s interest in the Coliseum.

One of the men leading the initiative is Oakland native and co-founder of the African American Sports and Entertainment Group Raymond Bobbitt.

Bobbitt joined KRON4 Friday to talk more about the initiative.

He says in talks with the NFL, the response has so far been favorable.

