OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland development group is setting out to make history.
This, as a group of African Americans sets out to create the first Black-owned NFL team in league history.
The group submitted an offer of $92.5- million to purchase the City of Oakland’s interest in the Coliseum.
One of the men leading the initiative is Oakland native and co-founder of the African American Sports and Entertainment Group Raymond Bobbitt.
Bobbitt joined KRON4 Friday to talk more about the initiative.
He says in talks with the NFL, the response has so far been favorable.
You can watch the full interview above.
Latest News
- 1st-time mom gets COVID days before baby’s due date
- Oakland native works to create 1st ever Black-owned NFL team
- Santa Rosa man bit by shark during Florida vacation
- Bay Area food bank in dire need of volunteers
- Bay Area political experts weigh in on 25th Amendment