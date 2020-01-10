Oakland neighborhood calls for safety after deadly theft

OAKLAND (KRON) – More than a week since a laptop theft ended with the death of a software engineer, a community in Oakland is calling on the city to keep them safe.

34-year-old Shuo Zeng died on New Year’s Eve after chasing thieves who stole his laptop at a Starbucks in Montclair.

He was dragged by the getaway car and hit his head and died at a hospital.

Thursday night the Montclair Neighborhood Council hosted a safety forum to discuss ways to prevent crimes in the village, believing there’s been an uptick in crimes before the tragedy.

Oakland police arrested two men in connection with Zeng’s death – one charged with murder and the other charged with manslaughter.

Police are still looking for a third suspect.

