Oakland opens additional respite centers amid unhealthy air

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – Two additional respite centers opened Saturday in Oakland for

residents seeking relief from unhealthy air smothering the region from wildfires burning on the West Coast.

The centers activated on Saturday are the Oakland Public Library 81st Avenue Branch, 1021 81st Ave., from 1 to 7 p.m.; and the St. Vincent de Paul Community Center, 2272 San Pablo Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Two respite centers that opened Friday will also be available on Saturday. The Dimond Branch of the Oakland Public Library, 3565 Fruitvale Ave. will be open from noon to 7 p.m. and the North Oakland Senior Center at 5714 Martin Luther King Jr. Way will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the air quality index for the city was 183, which is considered unhealthy. The air quality is forecast to reach very unhealthy levels later in the day.

For more information on air quality health and safety tips, visit

http://acphd.org/air-quality.aspx.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: