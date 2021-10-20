Oakland opens applications for guaranteed income program: Check eligibility

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds more families in the East Bay will soon get guaranteed income.

Oakland opened applications in phase two of its program on Wednesday.

In this next phase, 300 additional families will be chosen to receive $500 per month for 18 months.

On Wednesday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf talked to KRON4 about how the extra money will help Oaklanders.

In order to be eligible for the program, you must:

Live in Oakland

Have at least one child in your household younger than 18

Make no more than the income amounts listed below:

Table from Oakland Resilient Families website

Applications are now open and will close at midnight on November 3. The application takes about 30 minutes to complete.

Once the application closes on Nov. 3, eligible applicants will be placed into a randomized lottery.

The 300 selected applicants will be contacted in late 2021 to verify they live in Oakland and meet the income requirements. Households should be prepared to show proof of address and proof of income documents.

To apply, tap here.

For more information about Oakland Resilient Families or to see if you’re eligible, visit the FAQ page.