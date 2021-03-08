Oakland parents push for schools to reopen as soon as possible

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A group of Oakland parents are pushing for schools to reopen now.

They say their children are suffering and need to be back in the classroom.

“It’s hardest for my 11th grader who is pretty close to dropping out, he says he can’t do this anymore,” a parent said.

“This is not the way he’s supposed to be learning,” Rebecca Bodenheimer with OUSD Parents for Transparency and Safe Reopening said.

Oakland Unified School District officials believe it’s critical for students to be back in the classroom by mid to late March but some parents don’t think that’s going to happen.

They say their kids are reaching their limit.

“The district does not seem to be doing its job and putting kids first,” Bodenheimer said.

Rebecca Bodenheimer is a part of a group of parents in Oakland called OUSD Parents for Transparency and Safe Reopening.

They are frustrated and want the district and the teacher’s association to come to an agreement and get students back to in-person learning.

“I trust that we can do this, we can do it safely and that we need to do it, that our kid’s health is actually being very detrimentally affected and it’s urgent that we open the schools back up,” a parent said.

The Oakland Unified School District says that:

“For several months now, the District has been working towards an opening of our campuses this spring. We have taken countless steps to ensure that campuses, staff, and students are ready for this transition.

The Oakland Education Association says their bargaining team “has been meeting three times a week and has been working hard. We are hopeful that we will reach an agreement soon and will be able to share further details when we come to an agreement.”

We spoke to one Oakland Teacher who says she will return to in-person learning once it is safe but she needs more information before heading back inside.

“What’s the safety plan? What’s the social distancing plan? It’s not just a yes or no question,” Amanda Seaton, a special education teacher, said.