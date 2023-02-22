OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting assistance locating another missing person described as at risk on Wednesday. Julio Chavez-Montoya is described as at risk due to suspicious circumstances, according to an OPD tweet.

Chavez-Montoya is 63 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on January 29 in the 900 block of Stannage Avenue in Albany. The Berkeley Police Department advised OPD of his status on Feb. 21.

It is not known what kind of clothing Chavez-Montoya was wearing at the time of his disappearance. Earlier on Wednesday, OPD put out a statement regarding another missing person who was also described as at risk.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the OPD Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.