(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is asking for community assistance for the unsolved homicide of 17-year-old Desiree “Dezzy” Davis.

Davis was fatally shot in the 1000 block of 54th Street on Sept. 7, 2009.

Davis’s mother, Dru Ann Davis, encourages individuals with any information to share with police, stating, “If you can provide information on any of these killers, please be brave and contact the Oakland Police. You may be the one to bring peace to the lives of Dezzy’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.