(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department has announced Thursday an enhanced police deployment in preparation for New Year’s Eve celebrations across the city. DUI checkpoints and added officer presence will be utilized to address public safety issues.

There will be an increased presence of Oakland police officers on New Year’s Eve to provide rapid response to emergencies and enhance overall public safety, according to Oakland PD. Police patrols will focus on “key areas” and events, and officers will actively engage with the community.

“We encourage residents to approach and communicate with our officers during these patrols,” a statement from Oakland PD said.

DUI checkpoints will be conducted by Oakland police at “strategic locations” within the city on New Year’s Eve, according to authorities. Residents and visitors are advised to “celebrate responsibly and plan ahead for a safe ride home if they choose to consume alcohol,” OPD said.

Attention will also be given to preventing and addressing sideshows. “Measures will be in place to deter and disperse any illegal sideshow activities,” the department said.

Police are also urging people not to engage in “celebratory gunfire.” Instances of gunfire will be actively monitored and addressed promptly, OPD said.

Anyone observing suspicious activities on New Year’s Eve is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department through the non-emergency line at (510)-777-3333.