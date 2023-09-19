(KRON) — A report of a shooting near Lincoln Elementary School in Oakland’s Chinatown district sent police to investigate Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., the Oakland Police Department responded to the 200 block of 11th Street after a report of a possible shooting in the area. According to the Oakland Unified School District, there was gunfire heard in or near a park adjacent to Lincoln Elementary School.

Police on the scene were unable to locate a shooting suspect, a shooting scene or a victim, Oakland PD said. There is no active shooter, and school was not in session at the time of the report, OUSD said.

The scene remains active, and Oakland PD requested that all people stay out of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.