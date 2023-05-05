(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate armed robberies that happened Thursday evening resulting in one victim suffering stab wounds, Oakland police officials said.

Around 5:30 p.m., OPD said two people were walking in the 300 block of 49th Street when two suspects approached the victims and began assaulting them. One of the suspects then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the victims before stealing their belongings and fleeing the scene.

The victim who was stabbed was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, police said.

Around 6:15 p.m., a victim walking in the 200 block of Wayne Avenue—about three miles away from the first incident—where two suspects allegedly approached the victim and robbed the victim at knifepoint. The suspects then fled in a nearby waiting vehicle.

Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.